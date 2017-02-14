Former Mountie's drunk driving trial drags on because of weather
Cleveland is charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. The impaired-driving trial of former RCMP officer Ronald Cleveland was postponed again Tuesday because the Crown prosecutor couldn't get to the Moncton courtroom, according to defence lawyer James Matheson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC