Five stories in the news today, Feb. 24

18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Canadian conservatives are gathering for an annual confab in Ottawa as the federal Conservative Party inches ever closer to selecting a new leader. Barring any last-minute entrants before today's deadline to register for the leadership contest, there are 14 contenders for the job - all of whom will be eager to sway grassroots party members among the delegates at the Manning Conference.

