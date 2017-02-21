Five stories in the news today, Feb. 24
Canadian conservatives are gathering for an annual confab in Ottawa as the federal Conservative Party inches ever closer to selecting a new leader. Barring any last-minute entrants before today's deadline to register for the leadership contest, there are 14 contenders for the job - all of whom will be eager to sway grassroots party members among the delegates at the Manning Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC