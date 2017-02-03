Emergency visits to hospitals dip after Lunar New Year peak
The number of people visiting the city's public hospital emergency wards has dropped after reaching its Lunar New Year holiday season peak. A total of 5,300 people visited emergency wards at the city's 17 public hospitals on Saturday, representing a 13.8 per cent retreat from the peak on January 30, the third day of the Lunar New Year, official figures show.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|5 hr
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
