Elizabeth at 90 - A Family Tribute

Narrated by HRH The Prince Of Wales, this film is a unique celebration of The Queen's 90 years. Film-maker John Bridcut has been granted access to the complete collection of Her Majesty's personal cine films, shot by The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen herself, as well as by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

