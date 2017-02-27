Ebenezer man guilty of water theft
AN EBENEZER farmer has been found guilty of illegal pipeworks and tapping into a neighbour's water supply from the Hawkesbury River. George Galea of Sackville Road pleaded guilty in Penrith Local Court on February 7 to taking water from his neighbour's water supply, however no conviction was recorded.
