Dal alumni among finalists to become Canada's next astronauts

Canada is looking for its next astronauts - and eight Dalhousie alumni are in the running to take to the stars. The eight are among the 72 finalists of the Canadian Space Agency's current recruitment campaign, which will result in the selection of two candidates to start astronaut training this August.

