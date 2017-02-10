Dal alumni among finalists to become Canada's next astronauts
Canada is looking for its next astronauts - and eight Dalhousie alumni are in the running to take to the stars. The eight are among the 72 finalists of the Canadian Space Agency's current recruitment campaign, which will result in the selection of two candidates to start astronaut training this August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dalhousie News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|42 min
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC