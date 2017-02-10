'Dad's Navy' recruited to crew fleet's new carriers amid staffing...
First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, pictured, approved the From Street to Fleet plan to attract more than 1,000 former staff on contracts of up to five years. Currently, the Navy is facing a shortage of more than 1,200 workers including chefs, medics, communicators, engineers and clerks.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Thu
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
