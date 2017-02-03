Cumberland County assists New Brunswick during power outages
Mike LeBlanc admits to being awestruck when Mike Johnson called to offer a hand to EMO officials in New Brunswick in the aftermath of last month's ice storm that left tens of thousands in the dark. "It was over the top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
