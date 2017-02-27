Covering 'essential' drugs could fill health gaps, save billions: researchers
New research suggests that providing universal coverage for more than 100 prescription medications could save Canadians as much as $3 billion per year. A paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday says providing all Canadians access to 117 essential medications would cover gaps that currently exist in health-care programs across the country.
