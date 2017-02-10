Couch potatoes: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through drive-thru on a sofa
Miramichi police say an officer spotted the couch, being towed behind an ATV, at 3:19 a.m. Thursday in the drive-thru. Cpl. Lorri McEachern says the driver of the four wheeler took off after the officer turned on the lights atop his cruiser, stranding the two "intoxicated" men outside the restaurant.
