Charles praises 'remarkable' contribution of black servicemen in world wars
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the "remarkable" contribution servicemen from the West Indies and Africa made during the First and Second World Wars as he met veterans in south London. Speaking during a visit to the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton, the heir to the throne praised the institution which is home to a wealth of documents chronicling the history of black people in Britain.
