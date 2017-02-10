Caroline Spelman is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales

Dame Caroline Spelman has spoken of her gratitude towards David Cameron for nominating her for an honour but would not comment on accusations of cronyism levelled at her former boss. The former environment secretary was made a Dame Commander in Mr Cameron's resignation honours list last summer which was criticised for recognising a string of political supporters, Conservative Party donors and Downing Street staff.

