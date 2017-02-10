Caroline Spelman is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales
Dame Caroline Spelman has spoken of her gratitude towards David Cameron for nominating her for an honour but would not comment on accusations of cronyism levelled at her former boss. The former environment secretary was made a Dame Commander in Mr Cameron's resignation honours list last summer which was criticised for recognising a string of political supporters, Conservative Party donors and Downing Street staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Thu
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC