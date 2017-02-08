Cape Breton among Atlantic towns hopi...

Cape Breton among Atlantic towns hoping to stanch the human exodus

George MacDonald has seen it play out generation after generation, the timeworn ritual of watching friends and family pick up stakes and head west. The councillor for Glace Bay, a hardscrabble Cape Breton town whose thick coal seams were once some of the most productive in North America, says he's now facing the prospect of seeing his grandkids join the steady flow of people leaving homes in the east in search of opportunity in the west.

