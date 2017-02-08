Cape Breton among Atlantic towns hoping to stanch the human exodus
George MacDonald has seen it play out generation after generation, the timeworn ritual of watching friends and family pick up stakes and head west. The councillor for Glace Bay, a hardscrabble Cape Breton town whose thick coal seams were once some of the most productive in North America, says he's now facing the prospect of seeing his grandkids join the steady flow of people leaving homes in the east in search of opportunity in the west.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Mon
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
