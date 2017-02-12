Canadian federalism case at bar: Beer...

Canadian federalism case at bar: Beer battle bubbles toward Supreme Court

A court ruling that threw out a New Brunswick man's $292.50 fine for buying cheaper beer in another province and taking it home has upended decades of legal thinking and strikes at the heart of Canadian federalism, the provincial government argues in a request to have the country's highest court weigh in on the case. The ruling and a refusal by the province's Appeal Court to review the decision, the request states, could hamper government control over interprovincial trade and create nationwide confusion around the extent of provincial authority.

