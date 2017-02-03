Canadian Armed Forces help rescue residents from cold homes
A Canadian soldier from the Acadian Peninsula helping victims of the ice storm in the region says she has rescued people suffering from hypothermia in their homes. Aviator Suzanne Roussell began going door-to-door Monday in the Pointe-Sauvage and Le Goulet areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan '17
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec '16
|Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC