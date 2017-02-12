Bruce Power Hatch and Bruce Power sign contract to support...
Hatch, a Canadian and employee-owned engineering, procurement and construction management firm, will provide feeder mock-up design services for the Major Component Replacement Feeders Program. This mock-up design project will simulate critical parameters found in the plant such as component characteristics, size, shape, composition and field conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan '17
|Not numb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC