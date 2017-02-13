Body of Saint John man found after sn...

Body of Saint John man found after snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Saint John police say the man whose body was found on the west side Tuesday morning was Glen Hutchinson, 48, who had been reported missing the evening before. A Saint John man whose body was found outside a west side store Tuesday morning after he disappeared during a snowstorm the night before has been identified as 46-year-old Glen Hutchinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... Feb 9 skinny 1
News Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw... Feb 6 Frosty 1
News In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall... Feb 2 silly rabbit 1
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan '17 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan '17 Not numb 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC