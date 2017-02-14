Bikini-clad New Brunswick man plows snow on ATV, creates viral video

A Minto, N.B. man decided to clear snow on an ATV after the Feb. 13 blizzard, while providing a weather forecast in some unconventional clothing. It's not the most conventional way to clear snow after a blizzard brought more than 40 centimetres to New Brunswick, but one Minto, N.B. man took snow plowing to almost bare bones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.