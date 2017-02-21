Bates Barn fire deemed arson, say Hampton RCMP
The Bates Barn, overlooking the Belleisle Bay, went up in flames on Feb. 15 around 3:20 a.m., owner Janice Bates told CBC. A fire that destroyed Bates Barn in the Kings County community of Long Point last week has been deemed arson, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC