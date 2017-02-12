BAFTA Awards gets political
Politics made their way into the British Academy of Film and Television on Sunday night as the British version of the Oscars honoured the modern musical La La Land with a leading five awards. La La Land nabbed Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone, plus two more for Best Cinematography and Original Music while Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's moving sci-fi drama, Arrival, snagged just one for Best Sound with the trio receiving the trophy on stage thanking "the amazing team from Montreal."
