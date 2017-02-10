Application dates for regular Crown r...

Application dates for regular Crown reserve angling announced

Anglers will be able to apply until March 3 to fish regular Crown reserve waters this summer. Draw results will be available March 27. Regular Crown reserve consists of 20 prime salmon stretches on the Miramichi and Restigouche river systems.

