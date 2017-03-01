Animal group says there's a growing n...

Animal group says there's a growing number of abandoned cats in New Brunswick

Tuesday

Officials with Cat Rescue Maritimes say they're seeing a growing number of abandoned cats in New Brunswick - many found near-frozen or starved to death. Dr. Mildred Drost, a veterinarian in Florenceville, says she saved one cat recently, but not before it lost its feet, ears and tail to the cold.

