Animal group says there's a growing number of abandoned cats in New Brunswick
Officials with Cat Rescue Maritimes say they're seeing a growing number of abandoned cats in New Brunswick - many found near-frozen or starved to death. Dr. Mildred Drost, a veterinarian in Florenceville, says she saved one cat recently, but not before it lost its feet, ears and tail to the cold.
