Acadian Peninsula faces new power out...

Acadian Peninsula faces new power outages

46 min ago

The bulk of them, about 154, are on the Acadian Peninsula, where thousands of NB Power customers went days without power following the ice storm that hit nearly two weeks ago. NB Power spokeswoman Marie AndrA©e Bolduc said the latest outages are new ones, caused by lingering ice and high winds in the area.

