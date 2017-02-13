A look at some key dates in the 60-year history of RRSPs in Canada
The registered retirement savings plan marks its 60th anniversary this year. The legislation allowing tax deferral for Canadians putting aside money for their golden years was introduced under Liberal prime minister Louis St. Laurent in 1957.
