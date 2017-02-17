63% of Canadians concerned about food fraud, especially those with allergies: study

A new study suggests more than half of Canadians, especially those with health conditions, are worried the foods they're buying are not what labels claim. In an online survey conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University, 63 per cent of respondents say they were concerned about food fraud - where a product is misrepresented in some way, for instance, by surreptitiously replacing a high-quality ingredient with a cheaper one.

