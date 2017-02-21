2 visiting basketball players suspended after fight at Riptide game
After a fight between the Saint John Riptide and Kitchener-Waterloo Titans on Thursday night, two players with the visiting Ontario team have been suspended. The Titans suspended Kevin Foster and Tramique Sutherland indefinitely for "altercations" in the game against Saint John, the team says on the Titans website.
