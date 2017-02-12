2 University of New Brunswick alumni shortlisted for Canada's space program
University of New Brunswick alumni Crystal LaFlamme, top, and Alex DeLorey are two of 72 people shortlisted by the Canadian Space Agency to potentially be chosen as one of Canada's new astronauts. Crystal LaFlamme and Alex DeLorey have both been shortlisted by the Canadian Space Agency in a competitive program to recruit two new astronauts.
