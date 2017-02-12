12-year-old accused of armed robbery sent for psych assessment

A 12-year-old boy appeared in a Moncton youth court on Friday facing charges of armed robbery while wearing a mask and was ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment. The youth, who can't be named under the provisions of the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act as he is a minor, was in custody after being arrested for the robbery that happened Wednesday at Handi's Convenience Store on Second Avenue in the Parkton neighbourhood of Moncton.

