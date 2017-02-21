1 person faces charges for attempting to smuggle drugs into federal prison
Correctional Service of Canada say a visitor to Dorchester Penitentiary was caught with multiple packages containing contraband on Feb. 20. Officials say 41.2 grams of hydromorphone beads were confiscated, which is estimated to be worth more than $2,000 inside the institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Feb 18
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|Feb 9
|skinny
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
|In Trumpland, you must decide if you are a Sall...
|Feb 2
|silly rabbit
|1
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan '17
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan '17
|Rob
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC