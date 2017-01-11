Windy Wednesday weather buffets commuters, power lines
Ottawa woke up Wednesday to wind that whipped pedestrians, damaged traffic lights and felled trees, like one that snarled traffic at Anderson and Ridge roads in the city's southeast. It was 3C Wednesday morning, turning Tuesday's dump of snow into vast puddles and slush, while southwesterly winds at 50 km/h gusted to 80. I'm exhausted and haven't even gotten to work yet.
