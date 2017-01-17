Why one B.C. woman chose an assisted death
With her sickness becoming her life and consuming her days, a B.C. woman found peace in leaving this world on her own terms, writes Laura Stone A friend gave her a nice bottle of Riesling to drink. She'd eat some dark chocolate with ginger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec '16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC