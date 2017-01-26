Volunteers provide shelter, food and ...

Volunteers provide shelter, food and comfort during ice storm

Read more: CBC News

Local residents in the Neguac region have been making use of the warming centre at the Neguac legion. That centre and many others will remain open until power is restored to all residents.

