Villagers mourn destruction of former St. Martins train station
St. Martins people surveying storm damage on Friday didn't see much future for the building they still call the train station, although it hasn't been used as one for about 75 years. As the tide crept in Thursday morning, several people from the St. Martins area surveyed the village's old train station, now resting where it collapsed onto the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC