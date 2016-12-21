Vets concerned about heartworm brough...

Vets concerned about heartworm brought by foster dogs

Lucky, a dog Rachel LeBlanc from Moncton ultimately received from Hearts of the North, was mislabelled to the original owner as being heartworm negative. Despite what foster organization Hearts of the North claim, many in the pet community say dogs brought by the organization have heartworm -and it's not as benign as advertised.

