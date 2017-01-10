Verdict in Brent Hawkes' gross indecency trial pushed back to Jan. 31
The verdict in the gross indecency trial of prominent Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes has been pushed back because the judge needs more time. Judge Alan Tufts was going to hand down his verdict Jan. 18, but Crown lawyer Bob Morrison says the trial will now reconvene Jan. 31 because Tufts needs more time to prepare his decision.
