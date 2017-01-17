Two men charged for alleged prison assault of Dennis Oland at New Brunswick jail

Two men have been charged with assaulting Dennis Oland while he was imprisoned in a federal penitentiary in New Brunswick. A provincial court official confirmed that Cody Alexander Muise, himself a convicted murderer from Halifax, and Aaron Marriott are alleged to have attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31. The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.