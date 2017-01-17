Two men charged for alleged prison assault of Dennis Oland at N.B. jail
Two men have been charged with assaulting Dennis Oland while he was imprisoned in a federal penitentiary in New Brunswick. A provincial court official confirmed that Cody Alexander Muise, himself a convicted murderer from Halifax, and Aaron Marriott are alleged to have attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31. The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC