Trio of deer wreak havoc at New Brunswick gas station, leaving store in disarray
A trio of deer has ransacked a convenience store at a New Brunswick gas station, pushing snacks off the shelves and banging against the glass doors before scampering away. A Facebook video of an employee shooing the deer out of the store has attracted hundreds of thousands of views.
