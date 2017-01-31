Trio of deer wreak havoc at New Bruns...

Trio of deer wreak havoc at New Brunswick gas station, leaving store in disarray

A trio of deer has ransacked a convenience store at a New Brunswick gas station, pushing snacks off the shelves and banging against the glass doors before scampering away. A Facebook video of an employee shooing the deer out of the store has attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

