Trial of RCMP on labour charges after shootings in Moncton, N.B., set for April

More than two months have been set aside for the trial of the RCMP on four charges of Labour Code violations stemming from the force's response to a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B. Defence lawyers declined comment today as they left a pre-trial conference in Moncton, saying only that the trial will begin April 18 and is scheduled to go until the end of June. When the force entered not guilty pleas in May 2016, lawyer Mark Ertel said the pre-trial conference would be necessary to try to condense the hearings.

