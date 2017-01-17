Transpo bus catches fire in east end,...

Transpo bus catches fire in east end, no injuries; snow, ice pellets forecast for this afternoon

Tuesday morning's commute is pretty much smooth sailing but snow mixed with ice pellets are expected to make for a bumpier ride home with more snow and freezing drizzle overnight. School buses are running in Ottawa but both the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario have cancelled transportation because of the freezing rain forecast.

