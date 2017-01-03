Tory donor threatens to withdraw fund...

Tory donor threatens to withdraw funding over Brexit single market plans

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Haringey Independent

Sir Andrew Cook was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in November A major Tory donor has warned he will stop funding the party if Theresa May's Brexit plans mean taking the UK out of the single market. Sir Andrew Cook, who has given more than A 1.2million to the party, warned the country could "sleepwalk to disaster" if it sacrificed single market membership in order to control immigration from the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... 10 hr James 3
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News Letter: More than a border divides us Dec 30 thats fer sure 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec 25 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec 16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC