Tory donor threatens to withdraw funding over Brexit single market plans
Sir Andrew Cook was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in November A major Tory donor has warned he will stop funding the party if Theresa May's Brexit plans mean taking the UK out of the single market. Sir Andrew Cook, who has given more than A 1.2million to the party, warned the country could "sleepwalk to disaster" if it sacrificed single market membership in order to control immigration from the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|10 hr
|James
|3
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC