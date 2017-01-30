Three gunmen open fire in Quebec mosq...

Three gunmen open fire in Quebec mosque, killing five people and injuring up to 40

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The shooting at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prays which reportedly killed five people was a "terrorist attack on Muslims", said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/three-gunmen-open-fire-in-quebec-mosque-killing-five-people-and-injuring-up-to-40-35407982.html A police officer patrols the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, January 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec '16 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec '16 be safe 4 Xmas 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC