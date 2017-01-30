The shooting at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prays which reportedly killed five people was a "terrorist attack on Muslims", said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/three-gunmen-open-fire-in-quebec-mosque-killing-five-people-and-injuring-up-to-40-35407982.html A police officer patrols the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, January 29, 2017.

