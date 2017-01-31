Threats force halt to Edmonton troupe...

Threats force halt to Edmonton troupe's version of Shakespearean drama

5 hrs ago

An Edmonton community theatre has cancelled its production of Shakespeare's "Othello" after receiving threats from people angered by a decision to cast a white woman in the lead role instead of the traditional person of colour. Volunteer-run Walterdale Theatre Associates issued a statement late Monday saying it regrets to announce the cancellation, but it can't continue because the safety of cast members has been threatened.

