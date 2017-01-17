They crushed it! UNB students win popsicle bridge contest
Students at UNB spent four hours Saturday meticulously building the perfect bridges from popsicle sticks - only to watch them get crushed under a hydraulic press. "Watching it break" is definitely the most fun part of the competition, says Quinn Selby, who won the contest with partner Marco Merlini.
