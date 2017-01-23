Therapy dog Bella joins Fredericton Police Force
Victims and people who witness crimes are often left feeling vulnerable after tragic events, but the police force hopes its newest recruit will be able to help. "Particularly with children, if they're traumatized by an event, just having a dog in the room, just sitting beside them they can pat the dog and talk to the dog a little," Chief Leanne Fitch said.
