The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard
There are 3 comments on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 21 hrs ago, titled The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard.
The Ministry of Defence has insisted it is "fully committed to operating" both new Royal Navy aircraft carriers following speculation over their future. The statement comes after a shipbuilding union called for "urgent clarification" over reports that one of the carriers could be mothballed to help address a A 500 million budget shortfall.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,182
Location hidden
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Jolly Good on them !!!
|
#2 13 hrs ago
I was not aware that Union concerns took precedence over government budget concerns.
Is that a deep water carrier? I didn't know that England was policing the high seas so much these days. The colonies might be more inclined to patrol their own coastlines. Just saying.
|
Rhyl, UK
|
#3 5 hrs ago
We don't need a navy. The money should be spent on the NHS.
|
