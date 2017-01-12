The 18-year-old collapsed in Tamworth...

The 18-year-old collapsed in Tamworth Road after he was stabbed in nearby Drummond Road

Officers believe the victim was stabbed in the chest in Drummond Road, near the carpark, before he made his way to a corner shop in Tamworth Road where he collapsed on Monday, January 16. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Thursday, January 20, and has been bailed until a date in mid-March.

