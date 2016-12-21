Teen stabbed at New Year's Eve party ...

Teen stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Fredericton

Nine Fredericton police officers responded to a stabbing at a house party in the city's north end at about 12:30 a.m. New Year's Eve. A New Year's Eve party ended abruptly after a teenager was stabbed in a house in Fredericton's north end.

