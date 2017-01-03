Sussex optimistic for growth a year a...

Sussex optimistic for growth a year after losing PotashCorp, mayor says

A skeleton crew of 35 was kept on to maintain the Picadilly mine in Sussex after its closure last January. Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says the town has remained optimistic, despite the closure of the Picadilly potash mine almost a year ago.

