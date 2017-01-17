Snowmobiler killed near Sugarloaf Provincial Park

A 49-year-old man from Campbellton was found dead Friday after his snowmobile ended up in a stream near Sugarloaf Provincial Park in Atholville. Another snowmobile driver reported finding the man at 11:30 a.m. after coming upon the crash scene along Route 11. RCMP say it appears the victim's snowmobile left the trail, went over an embankment and ended up in a stream.

